US Secretary of Education visits Wesleyan University to discuss diversity in higher education

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Wesleyan University in Middletown Friday to meet with college students to discuss efforts to diversify higher education.

Cardona, a Meriden native and former Commissioner of Education in Connecticut, sat down with first-generation students at Wesleyan to find ways to provide diversity in higher education.

"We need to do a better job in this country, making it accessible and making it affordable," said Cardona.

Cardona said he disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions.

The justices ruled race cannot be the sole factor in determining college admissions.

During a round table discussion, Cardona listened to current Wesleyan students from around the country to get ideas on how diversity can still be a priority on campuses moving forward.

"You learn most when you sit down and listen. These students' perspectives are great. They reinforce things that are happening but offer suggestions on what we can do across the country," said Cardona.

Wesleyan University recently announced an end to legacy admissions. The University was the first in the state to do so after the supreme court's ruling.

Cardona said that provides an opportunity to increase access to higher education for students that may not have realized getting a college degree is possible.

"It's about making sure we’re leading now and bringing students in doing a better job retaining students from different backgrounds," said Cardona.

Cardona said more high school students should have the opportunity to take college courses while in high school to show that it is an achievable goal.

He said federal officials are pushing for more communication between colleges and high schools.

