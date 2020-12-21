11th CT inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

The Department of Correction reported the death on Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction (DOC) reported on Monday a 69-year-old inmate died from COVID-19 complications.

The man was transferred from the DOC's MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to another hospital for treatment on November 26. The man later died on December 21. Due to medical privacy laws, the man's name will not be released.

The DOC said the man had last entered the state's correctional system on May 12, 2000. He was serving a 60-year-old sentence, suspended after 30-years, for aggravated sexual assault in the first degree and kidnapping in the first degree. His maximum release date was not until March 2029. The inmate has been involved with the DOC since 1973.