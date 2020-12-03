A look inside the Meriden company developing a Coronavirus vaccine

The 100 employees of Protein Sciences in Meriden are developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Critical research is being done on Research Parkway in Meriden. Protein Sciences is right now, working to develop a vaccine for the Coronavirus. It’s tedious work. They are bringing all the resources to bare.

You saw first on FOX61 in February, when we broke the story of Protein Sciences developing this vaccine. It’s a public/private partnership. Protein Sciences told me they are working closely with the FDA and other regulatory authorities to make a safe vaccine as quickly as possible.

Clement Lewin the head of Sanofi’s BARDA Office said, “It is not business as usual for us.”

Mireli Fino, the head of Protein Sciences said, "We think we can do between 100 and 600-million doses at one point."

Today, Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz observed that work up close. “This is the type of company that gives us the best hope,” said Lamont.

Protein Sciences is a Sanofi company. They are a French biopharmaceutical company and they believe the work they’ve already done on a SARS vaccine has promise. SARS is a similar virus. “You are exposed to the protein only, not the virus. You produce an immune response. You make antibodies and those antibodies should protect you when you are infected,” said Lewin.

As for a timeline, Gov. Ned Lamont said, “Look — you can’t rush these things.”

But the FDA working with more than 20 vaccine developers to fast track vaccines using what called an ‘emergency use authorization.‘ It would Allow for some of the red tape to be stripped away and possibly allow companies to bypass animal testing and go straight to human trials. “We recognize it’s a public health emergency and we are working as quickly as possible to get a vaccine out,” said Lewin.

Community transmission is happening in Connecticut. A highly contagious virus and rapidly changing situation. But the public health message remains consistent.

Get a flu shot too, “Decrease the burden on our hospitals,” said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz. And remember to wash your hands often and don’t touch your face.

“If you feel something coming, shortness of breath, fever. Probably — not probably. Stay at home,” said Gov. Lamont.