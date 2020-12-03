Hartford schools will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns



“After a great deal of careful consideration and consultation, we are indefinitely closing Hartford Public Schools in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Every expert on infectious diseases is telling us that it’s better to take early, proactive measures in order to prevent an even greater level of disruption down the line. This was a difficult decision, and we know this will be very difficult for thousands of families and students. We will do everything we can to support families during this closure period, and we will do everything we can to ensure families can plan ahead to the greatest extent possible. We are asking our residents to understand that we are taking these extraordinary measures for the sake of public health, and that early action can make all the difference. I want to thank Hartford Public Schools and Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez for their ongoing partnership as we work together to prioritize public health and do what is best for students, staff, and families.”