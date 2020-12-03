Hartford schools will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns

Mayor Bronin and Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez announced Hartford Public schools will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
This policy will begin on March 16. Officials will reevaluate the closure after two weeks. Hartford Public schools has been planning to ensure students have access to meals while the schools are closed.
“After a great deal of careful consideration and consultation, we are indefinitely closing Hartford Public Schools in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “Every expert on infectious diseases is telling us that it’s better to take early, proactive measures in order to prevent an even greater level of disruption down the line. This was a difficult decision, and we know this will be very difficult for thousands of families and students. We will do everything we can to support families during this closure period, and we will do everything we can to ensure families can plan ahead to the greatest extent possible. We are asking our residents to understand that we are taking these extraordinary measures for the sake of public health, and that early action can make all the difference. I want to thank Hartford Public Schools and Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez for their ongoing partnership as we work together to prioritize public health and do what is best for students, staff, and families.”
All CREC magnet schools will also be closed.
If residents are concerned about any symptoms they may have, they should call Hartford HealthCare’s hotline at 860-972-8100 to speak with a clinician. The latest information about coronavirus and guidance for residents is available in English and Spanish at Hartford.gov.