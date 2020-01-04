Birthday car parade held for man with special needs in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — As residents around Connecticut continue to follow the CDC's guidelines for social distancing, sacrifices have been made to stop the slow of COVID-19. For one community that did not stop them from celebrating one of their owns birthday.
On Tuesday, people from a neighborhood in Manchester, along with the local police had a parade for Patrick McCooe.
The police officers drove with their lights on but no sirens since they would scare McCooe.
The parade started at 5 pm on Munro Street.
