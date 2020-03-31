Bristol Health CEO tests positive for COVID-19

"The Greater Bristol community is relying on us during this outbreak. I'm confident that because of our proactive planning, that we will defeat this virus," he said.

BRISTOL, Conn. — In a letter to all employees, medical staff and board, Bristol Health's President and CEO Kurt Barwis, FACHE announced he tested positive for coronavrus.



Barwis said he had experienced normal cold symptoms Friday and throughout the weekend.

"I called my doctor who reviewed my conditions and determined that I need to be tested before returning to work," Barwis said in the letter.

The test was completed by Bristol Health's specimen collection station.

According to Barwis, he has not been in the hospital since the test and will be on quarantine at his home for at least 14 days.

Two negative COVID-19 tests are required before he can return to work, he said.

"I just cannot stress enough that if you are not feeling well that you please follow the CDC guidelines and contact your primary care physician immediately to be tested," Barwis continued. "It’s vital that everyone please practice social distancing, wear personal protective equipment when working with patients, and constantly wash your hands and use hand sanitizer."

Barwis says while communicating with the Executive Leadership Group and Board Leadership regularly, he will continue leading the hospital's operations and finances remotely.

The President and CEO told his staff he was proud of their dedication, passion for caring, empathy towards others and professionalism.