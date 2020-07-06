CT COVID-19 Updates: State releases latest numbers

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we near phase one of the state's reopen date.

HARTFORD, Conn — For the latest coronavirus news, click here. Scroll down for updates for the week of June 6.

June 6

New numbers show 16 deaths, hospitalizations flat

Gov. Ned Lamont's office released the latest numbers for the COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and infections Sunday.

Current hospitalizations were flat, with no change in the number, 333. Sixteen deaths due to COVID-19 related causes were reported. There were 150 more positive COVID-19 cases recorded.

Connecticut surpassed 4,000 deaths from the virus on Thursday as the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to decline.

Lamont warned residents not to become complacent about social distancing. Meanwhile, lawmakers, front-line workers and others want the General Assembly and Lamont to pass legislation during an upcoming special session to help and protect front-line workers.

Also Thursday, the state is setting aside $75 million from a $1.48 billion federal allotment to help reimburse municipalities for COVID-related expenses. Additionally, more than 45 banks and credit unions have agreed to extend their participation in Connecticut's mortgage relief program through July 30.

Lamont releases new documentation on reopening

Governor Ned Lamont has released documents detailing specific rules that eligible businesses falling under phase two of Connecticut’s reopening plans must follow.

The Democrat announced Friday that a second phase of reopening, originally scheduled to begin for June 20, will now happen on June 17. That is when movie theaters, tattoo parlors, spas, gyms, fitness studios, bowling alleys and amusement parks and nail salons will be allowed to open again and restaurants can resume indoor dining.

Governor Lamont stresses that the decision to reopen during this phase rests with each individual business owner.

However, if businesses do decide to reopen, the must follow the rules as prescribed.