CT COVID-19 Updates: Masks required in Mansfield town buildings

Find developments on the coronavirus outbreak in Connecticut as we work together to keep safe and healthy.

August 2nd

The Town of Mansfield announced they will be requiring masks for all employees and visitors to any town buildings. The town cites the latest guidance for Tolland County as well as the CDC report stating there is 'substantial transmission' in the county.

July 29

COVID-19 Hospitalizations, related deaths increase

Connecticut again has seen an increase in hospitalizations and cases as the state begins to see a surge in COVID-19.

On Thursday, Connecticut reported it administered 14,401 tests and 339 came back positive. The positivity rate was about 2.35%, which is slightly less than Wednesday.

Hospitalizations increased by nine patients, bringing the total number to 112. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in weeks.

Since July 22, there have been seven COVID-19 related deaths. The state death toll has now reached 8,293 people.

There are now 2,161,166 residents who are fully vaccinated. This is a slight increase from July 22 when there were 2,142,821 residents.

