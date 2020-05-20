Watch @ 4 pm: Gov. Lamont to hold daily briefing

State starts partial reopening under Phase one

HARTFORD, Conn — Gov. Ned Lamont will hold his daily press briefing at 4 pm Wednesday.

He's expected to appear with members of the state's advisory board as the state starts it's partial reopening.

Connecticut is set to cautiously reopen under 'phase one' on Wednesday, May 20th, and Governor Ned Lamont said "the timing is right," during a Tuesday press briefing. Governor Lamont said the state has hit the "key metrics," with hospitalizations declining and testing for COVID-19 increasing.

According to the latest numbers, more than 185,000 COVID-19 tests have been performed, an increase of 7,841 since Monday. The number of hospitalizations declined by 6, for a total of 914. In all, 38,430 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut. COVID-19 related deaths also continued to increase with 23 new fatalities reported for a total of 3,472.

With businesses eagerly awaiting to return to work, there have been questions about how the state's safety guidelines would be enforced in communities. FOX 61's Zinnia Maldonado asked Governor Lamont about businesses that don't comply with the reopening regulations. She asked, "Will local health directors be in any way legally required to do these check-ups on businesses, or is it on a 'wait for complaint' basis?"

Governor Lamont replied, "If I were the mayor of a town and I had my local health department, and there was some evidence that a store or restaurant weren't taking our protocols very seriously you bet - I'd get the health department out there. I'd say 'this is in the interest of the broader community not just the people in this building, so I want you to take this seriously.' Otherwise, we'll bring in other authorities."

While Governor Lamont will allow certain industries to reopen in this spring, two advisors on the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group looked to the summer and fall months.

Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the Trump administration, said activities should continue to move outdoors over the summer months, and he hopes there will be a seasonal effect with the virus.