Lamont signs executive order requiring nursing home visitors to be vaccinated or tested

HARTFORD, Conn. — Visitors to nursing homes in Connecticut must soon show proof they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or they’ve recently tested negative in order to enter the long-term care facilities.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order on Wednesday that imposes the new requirement, effective Saturday.

Visitors must provide proof they’re fully vaccinated and, if eligible, have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster. If not, they must provide proof of a negative test.

“We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 include those who live in nursing homes, which is why we need to be doing everything we can to protect them from this virus,” Gov. Lamont said in a news release. “This is one more precaution we can implement at these facilities to keep them safe.”

If that's not possible, visitors can take a rapid antigen test at the nursing home. The Department of Public Health plans to distribute 50,000 tests, beginning Friday, to all nursing homes for visitors.

