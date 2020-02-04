Connecticut Restaurant Association launches hospitality relief fund

The fund will be supported by private, community, and individual donations.

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — The Connecticut Restaurant Association launched a relief fund Wednesday to help hospitality workers throughout the state. Governor Lamont ordered all restaurants to be closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Connecticut has more than 160,000 foodservice employees who pride themselves on servicing their communities, and now they need our support more than ever,” said Executive Director Scott Dolch. “These are working men and women who, through no fault of their own, have had major disruptions to their jobs and their income. Our goal is to be able to provide immediate financial support to our hospitality employees who need it the most.”

The CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund will distribute individual $500 grants to employees whose jobs have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The fund will be supported by private, community, and individual donations.

The foundation will review and verify the employee's application to see if they meet guidelines. If the person qualifies, they will receive a one-time grant disbursed directly to them. It is important to note, that the availability of awards will be based on available funds and be limited to one per person.