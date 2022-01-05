State launches website to make using at-home COVID test kits easier

The governor also said they're close to distributing nearly one million test kits statewide, and is set to hit that milestone on Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As hundreds of thousands of people across Connecticut get their hands on the at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits, state health officials want to make it easier for residents to properly use a test.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday night that the state has launched a website dedicated to helping residents fully understand how to use their COVID-19 test kit.

The website has a list of answers for frequently asked questions, information on where to find a test kit, and instructional videos for each test kit brand available from the distribution sites.

Visit portal.ct.gov/coronavirus/self-test for more information.

By tomorrow, we will have distributed 1M Covid self-tests to cities, towns, schools, childcare facilities, faith-based groups, and vulnerable populations across CT.



To make testing at home easier, we've launched https://t.co/7okkjRJ0rG with how-to videos and other helpful info. pic.twitter.com/qaz3XqZleS — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 6, 2022

The governor also said they're close to distributing nearly one million test kits statewide, and is set to hit that milestone on Thursday.

Despite one order mishap last week, the state has received several shipments of COVID-19 self-test kits and N95 face masks that have since been distributed to towns and cities across the state. FOX61 has a running list of COVID test kit and N95 mask distribution events here.

