COVID testing sites in CT see increase in demand ahead of holidays

There are still nearly 400 testing sites open across Connecticut, and more are on the way.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Ahead of the holidays, people are taking action and precautions before gathering with loved ones. Residents are getting vaccinated and some communities are opening more COVID-19 testing sites.

"I feel more comfortable than I did last year. But with this new variant, we wanted to be cautious and obviously, I have elders and young ones who are more susceptible to getting sick. So doing my part to make sure that they stay safe as well," said Tiana Hercules of Hartford.

In addition to getting vaccinated, for many, that also means getting tested. Many sites are starting to see more demand.

"We have certainly been receiving phone calls as well as emails regarding testing sites and accessibility around testing sites," said Maritza Bond, health director for the City of New Haven. "We have definitely seen interest ramping up around individuals wanting to get tested partly because of the holidays."

There are still nearly 400 COVID-19 testing sites across the state. In New Haven, there are more sites set to open next week.

"We also are kicking off on Monday our saliva testing sites. So we're really excited about that," Bond said. "We're going to be having a site at 60 Sargent Drive and we do encourage appointments and we also will be having one downtown New Haven."

There are also several state-supported sites all around Connecticut. A line of cars formed Friday evening at the testing site at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in New Britain, for instance.

"These are 'no appointment is needed' and they are no cost to anyone, there are no out-of-pocket expenses," said Chris Boyle, director of communications for the Dept. of Public Health.

As people travel, they may need a test as well. Some opted to order their own ahead of time, which is yet another option.

"You can order an at-home test and there will be a doctor who will virtually watch you take the test and confirm your test results for us to get back into the country," said Darrell Goodwin of Bloomfield.

To find a test near you, visit 211's website here.

