CT Catholics required to attend Mass in-person again

Archbishop lifts dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass in person on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation, with some exceptions.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As of today, Roman Catholics in Connecticut are again required to attend Sunday Mass in-person, after almost a year of the obligation being lifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Archbishop Leonard Blair said that "as of the weekend of Pentecost Sunday (May 22/23), there is an obligation once again to participate at Mass. However, since the risk of infection, though diminished, still remains, the following individuals may very legitimately decide not yet to attend church: those suffering from serious pre-existing conditions making them more susceptible to COVID-19; those who are ill or homebound or who are caregivers in close contact with someone who is; those who have tested positive for any contagious disease, including COVID-19; and those who are in quarantine due to exposure to any contagion, or who reside with someone who is quarantined."

The bishop also recommends that churches that have introduced live-streaming during the pandemic continue the practice as an option for the benefit of the homebound and those still unable or afraid to return to Mass at this time. However, "for those safely able to attend, watching Mass online or on TV is not a valid substitute."

Singing can return, but masks are still required for all who enter the church.

Other directives regarding churches and liturgical practices were outlined, such as opening doors and windows when able for good ventilation, keeping exposed holy water fonts empty, and guidelines for hearing confession.

