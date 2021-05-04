Southington church adapts with drive-in Easter Sunday service

"There’s hope. There’s a new life. It’s so much easier to be together -- even if people are in their cars.”

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Many Connecticut churches modified their Easter services this year due to the pandemic. Zion Lutheran Church in Southington is one. The church held a drive-in Easter Sunday church service as a way for its congregation to socially distance, but still be together during the pandemic.

“Easter is about hope, about a new beginning and a new life,” said Pastor Jeffrey Stalley of Zion Lutheran. “It feels like, with the pandemic, things are looking up. There’s hope. There’s a new life. It’s so much easier to be together even if people are in their cars.”

Attendees watched the service from their car while listening through an app or an FM radio station. “When they drive in, we have somebody that does contract tracing and gives them a bulletin and then we have premade communion cups,“ Pastor Stalley said.

Last year the pandemic forced churches like Zion Lutheran to close their doors during the Easter season. The church only had a recorded service posted on YouTube for members. This year the church tried to safely return to normal.

Churches in Connecticut were allowed to reopen to full capacity on March 19th, with some social-distance restrictions. However, Pastor Stalley said people at Zion Lutheran were not ready to be inside and this way they can have more people together.

“It’s really nice to be able to see all the cars out here, especially when the lots really full,” said church member Jacob Holbrook. “A lot of people are coming out and appreciating what this church has to offer.”

Holbrook, a part of the choir, helped make the drive-in service possible. He and other choir members sang from inside the church. The choir members and musicians were separated by their families in different rooms.

The church started outdoor services last summer and later had its first drive-in service in December. “People just wanted to be together and worship together,” said Zion Lutheran President John Miller.

Now they have a drive-in service every Sunday.

“I’m really happy to be back in church because we haven’t been here for a really long time,” said 9-year-old Elizabeth Kessler.

She attended the drive-in service with her brothers and parents.

“Just being able to come and talk with people is a wonderful opportunity,” said her father, Timothy Kessler of Avon.

“It’s been nice seeing friends that we haven’t seen in a while, even if it’s from a distance you’re able to wave and just say Happy Easter,” her mother Rebecca Kessler added.