CT COVID Updates: State releases latest numbers, 41 new deaths reported

April 19

Gov. Ned Lamont says 41 people have died of COVID-19 related causes since yesterday. An additional 412 people have tested positive bringing the number to 17,962 people tested positive. A total of 1,127 people have died and 1,901 people are hospitalized , which is down by 37 from Saturday. As of Sunday, 59,759 patients have been tested, up 1,546 from the day before.

Twenty-three Connecticut Breweries have stepped up to help raise money for the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. The Connecticut Restaurant Association, through its 501(c)(3) Educational Foundation (CHEF) formed the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund to provide emergency funding to hospitality workers.

CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch said “The fund launched just two weeks ago and we already have multiple breweries from around the state come forward with unique ways to help raise funds. Our goal is to be able to provide immediate financial support to our hospitality employees who need it the most and this gets us off to a great start.”

Bad Sons Co. (Derby, Conn.) and Armada Brewing (East Haven, Conn.) created their own new beer named “Comped” with all proceeds being donated to the fund. Co-owned by Bill DaSilva, Connecticut Restaurant Association past president and current board member, he wanted to do something that would give back to the hospitality employees struggling at this time. Comped goes on sale Saturday, April 18 at Bad Sons Co. Order beer online at badsons.com.

The CT Brewers Guild has been a great partner of the CT Restaurant Association over the years and they came forward with Guild Pils, a limited release put together by them and their board of directors. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the fund. Guild Pils can be purchased while supplies last at Alvarium Beer Co. (New Britain, Conn.) Epicure Brewing (Norwich, Conn.) Back East Brewery (Bloomfield, Conn.) Beer’d Brewing Co. (Stonington, Conn.) Front Porch Brewing (Wallingford, Conn.) Center Street Brewing (Wallingford, Conn.) Hop Culture Farms & Brew (Colchester, Conn.) Tribus Beer Co. (Milford, Conn.) Housatonic River Brewing (New Milford, Conn.) Black Pond Brews (Danielson, Conn.) Willimantic Brewing Co. (Willimantic, Conn.) Aspetuck Brew Lab (Bridgeport, Conn.) . In addition, the CT Brewers Guild is hosting a virtual trivia night “Best Trivia Ever: Relief Jam” on Sunday, April 19 at 7 pm. Register at besttriviaever.com.

"We are always grateful and honored to work with the CT Restaurant Association and its members to promote CT beer, and are especially thankful now for our partnership in supporting all of the hospitality workers across the state,” said CT Brewers Guild Executive Director Phil Pappas. “In this unprecedented time, it's more important than ever to support your local, job-creating small businesses, like breweries, bars, and restaurants. Ordering food and beer to-go, or for delivery, merchandise, and gift cards for future use, can help a local business dramatically. We have always been humbled and amazed by the comradery surrounding the CT craft beer community, and are grateful for the community members who have shown their continued allegiance over the last few weeks."

All Together is a worldwide, open-ended beer collaboration created to raise support for the hospitality industry. There are currently 559 breweries globally selling All Together, with eight in Connecticut support the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Half Full Brewing (Stamford, Conn.) Nod Hill Brewery (Ridgefield, Conn.) Lockcity Brewing (Stamford, Conn.) Pottertown Brewing Co. (New Haven, Conn.) Back East Brewery (Bloomfield, Conn.) Tox Brewing Co. (New London, Conn.) Tribus Beer Co. (Milford, Conn.) Brewery Legitimus (New Hartford, Conn.)

New England Brewing Co. (Woodbridge, Conn.) has their own collab with Eli Cannon’s Tap Room, a Smoked Czech Dark Lager. 100% of their proceeds are going to the fund. Growlers are for sale at New England Brewing Co. in Woodbridge. New England Brewing Co. also hosted a Live Webcast Saturday, April 11 featuring local band Shockwave at the Acoustic in Bridgeport. The event brought in over $1100 for the fund.

Fox Farm Brewery (Salem, Conn.) is directing 100% of sales from their cellar releases through this difficult time to the fund as well and over $1,300 has already been brought in thanks to their generosity.

Firefly Hollow Brewing Company (Bristol, Conn.) decided to get creative with their own commemorative quarantine t-shirt. They partnered with IdleWilde Printing and IdleWilde Media to create the shirt which features a pint of fresh brew, a gloved hand, and a toilet paper ribbon with the words “Stay Home & Get Lit.” A portion of proceeds will be donated to the CT Hospitality Employee Relief Fund. Shirts must be pre-ordered by April 26 at http://idlewilde.printavo.com/merch/stayhome.

On Mornday, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and state officials will be joined by local grocer Stew Leonard, Jr., to announce first responder express lines for police, fire fighters, nurses, and health care workers. They will be also joined by local food pantries that are in crisis. Food Pantries across the State have been closing and being reduced due to the high demand of local residents from the coronavirus. Stew Leonard’s will be donating over 40,000 pounds of groceries to those in need.

Senator Blumenthal will be declaring grocery employees in Connecticut and throughout the nation as essential personnel.

Governor Ned Lamont and other Northeast governor announced Sunday their appointees that will serve on the multi-state, regional council to restore the economy and get people back to work. The appointees include one health expert, one economic development expert, and the respective chief of staff from each state.

Dr. Albert Ko: Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine and department chair at the Yale School of Public Health

Indra Nooyi: Co-chair of the nonprofit organization AdvanceCT and former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

Paul Mounds, Jr.: Chief of Staff for the Office of Governor Ned Lamont