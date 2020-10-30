CT current hospitalizations increase, positivity rate drops slightly

As of October 30, there are 329 people being treated at the hospital for COVID-19. CT administered 30,554 tests and 761 came back positive.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut saw a slight decline in positivity rate Thursday, while hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise.

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the latest COVID-19 numbers, showing an increase in hospitalizations by eight patients. There are now 329 people being treated in the hospital for the virus. Hartford County has the most patients hospitalized with 117 people.

Connecticut administered 30,555 tests and 761 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 2.5 percent. There were seven more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state total to 4,616 people. Hartford County again leads the state, with 1,158 people.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers, several towns have rolled back to Phase 2 of COVID-19 restrictions.