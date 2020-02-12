CT group of doctors call for more restrictions; restaurants and gyms say 'Stay Open'

This comes after the state has seen an upward trend of COVID-19 cases which is why doctors say more restrictions may be necessary.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A group of Connecticut doctors are calling for another shutdown while business owners are fighting to stay open.

This comes after the state has seen an upward trend of COVID-19 cases which is why doctors say more restrictions may be necessary.

Dr. Luke Davis, who is an attending physician at Yale-New Haven Hospital, said, "We are at a caseload here in Connecticut that exceeds sort of what we had back in the spring."

Dr. Davis is among many medical professionals calling for increased restrictions.

The grassroots effort of the group led to a private meeting with Governor Ned Lamont on why they think another shutdown is needed.

Dr. Davis said, "There may be 50-60-70 patients in the emergency room waiting to be admitted some of them intubated already on ventilators and need places in the ICU."

With cases still climbing the state is now almost totally in the red.

Medical professionals say if Lamont shuts down indoor dining and closes gyms amongst other restrictions it may help curb the spread.

In a statement, the Lamont administration had this to say about the meeting.

“The governor had a constructive and positive discussion with the group of doctors today. He was very appreciative that they took the time share their thoughts and experiences with him. Governor Lamont left the discussion with an even greater appreciation for the work they are doing for patients each day.”- Max Reiss, Director of Communications.

Yet earlier in a press conference Tuesday, Governor Lamont said the state may not have to close restaurants.

Gov. Lamont said, "We're finding a lot fewer people are going to restaurants period, so I am not sure we have to do anything, and we are doing everything we can to keep them open safely.

Restaurant owners agree saying they have been following guidelines since the very beginning.

"We've been open for indoor dining for 4 and a half months since June 17th you know people ate inside and whether or not say it was Summer or the weather people were inside our restaurants throughout our state and our positivity rate was under 1-percent during that entire time,” said Scott Doltch, who is a part of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

The association is campaigning against a shutdown with the hashtag #SaveCTRestaurants.

This would save businesses like “The Place 2 Be” located in Hartford who says they like many others and doing their very best.

Gina Luari said, "I don't think there is an industry that in this period had to adjust and pivot as much as in our industry and we have shown time and time again that we are capable, we are willing, and we are able."

Luari says restaurants like hers can't stand to see another shutdown.

The popular brunch spot says with their new contactless service they can maintain business and safety.

She asks officials health and policymakers to understand what's at stake.

Luari said, "I don't see that being a realistic expectation and having to go through the process of losing all my employees, having to rehire all employees, retrain all employees especially on the new COVID-guidelines to make sure everyone is safe."

Gym like Planet Fitness are also saying no to a shutdown.

Joe Pepe who is the COO of a franchise group in Planet Fitness, said, "What we've shown is that there is less than 1-thousandth of a 1-percent chance of contracting the virus from one of our locations."

In rebuttal, Dr. Davis said, "We certainly don't want to pit ourselves against anyone else in the state, but our 1st responsibility is to our patients."

Doctors say they still worry about further spread but say if the state can hold on a little while longer help will be on its way.

Dr. Davis said, "If we can just pull together for a few more weeks we can get to a place where we can start more safely to do the things we want to do."