CT promoting mental health services during pandemic

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut officials are promoting mental health resources as state residents struggle with issues such as suicidal thoughts and substance abuse during the pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a roundtable Tuesday with mental health care providers. He said he’s concerned that mental health problems could increase this month as people feel isolated and COVID-19 cases spike around the holidays.
He said the state state recorded 18 more deaths and 40 more hospitalizations on Tuesday and urged people to check in on each other and call the state's 2-1-1 resource line if they need mental health services.