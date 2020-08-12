CT promoting mental health services during pandemic

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a roundtable Tuesday with mental health care providers.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut officials are promoting mental health resources as state residents struggle with issues such as suicidal thoughts and substance abuse during the pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a roundtable Tuesday with mental health care providers. He said he’s concerned that mental health problems could increase this month as people feel isolated and COVID-19 cases spike around the holidays.