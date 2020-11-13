During the conference call, Governor Cuomo said if numbers don't improve this weekend, there might be further restrictions coming next week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic during a conference call on Friday, November 13, 2020.

During the conference call, Governor Cuomo said if numbers don't improve this weekend, following the new restrictions/guidelines, then there might be further restrictions coming next week.

"There will be no changes today [Friday, November 13] or over the weekend, there will be a joint discussion over the weekend and see where the state is on Monday," Governor Cuomo said.

Cuomo and governors from six surrounding states, along with medical experts, will hold an emergency summit meeting this weekend to align COVID-19 policies as much as possible.

Governor Cuomo stated that the problem with the rise in COVID-19 cases is a result from bars, restaurants, and gyms being open. He is hopeful new restrictions by closing them down at 10 p.m. across the state will have a positive effect on the amount of new cases and the infection rates.

The Governor also introduced a new COVID-19 term when it comes to the spread of the virus, "living room spread." The governor says this is the new term used to define the community spread of COVID through holiday parties.

"Your family is no safer than any other group of 10 people," Cuomo said during the call on Friday.

As the Governor said the COVID situation will continue to deteriorate and he anticipates an increase in rise in number of cases, over 200,000 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state on Thursday, this is an all time high number.