Boat launch access restricted as Danbury sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

DANBURY, Conn. — Starting today, there will be some new restrictions at the Candlewood Lake boat launches in response to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Danbury.

The Lattins Cove state boat launch in Danbury is closed, and at the Squantz Cove boat launch, there will now only be 50 percent capacity as the state tries to address the rise in cases.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) says there have been reports of "rafting" on Candlewood Lake, where several boats tie-up together for large gatherings.

There have also been large gatherings on the islands which have been closed to the public since August 1.

Governor Lamont said hundreds of kids go, many without masks.

DEEP is reminding everyone that people should continue following social distancing guidelines, wear masks, and avoid large group gatherings.

The new guidelines that take effect today will stay in place for at least two weeks.