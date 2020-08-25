Gov. Lamont to visit Danbury, hold press conference @ 11 a.m.

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases has caused Danbury to push back in-person classes

DANBURY, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont will be visiting Danbury this morning as the city faces a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Lamont will be joined by Mayor Mark Boughton, Connecticut Department of Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, City of Danbury Acting Health Director Kara Prunty, and other local officials.

In a letter to parents, staff and students Monday, Danbury school superintendent Dr. Sal V. Pascarella announced that students will start the school year at home.

Pascarella said the decision was due to the recent uptick of COVID-19 cases in Danbury.

"The COVID- Calvary has come into Danbury, we revamped up our testing dramatically there,” said Governor Ned Lamont in his state briefing Monday saying his eyes are set on the city and will monitor the area as time goes on.

So far, the rise in cases has not been seen in neighboring towns. The city reported over 170 news cases with more being added Monday. At this time, the city is about at 7-percent positivity rate cases which are a stark difference from the state’s less than 1-percent.

Governor Lamont said, "As you look at New Fairfield and other towns in the area we're watching that very closely so far their infection rates have stayed very low and that's why their school is going to continue to open up on a regular basis as they see fit.”

According to health officials, the spike was caused by a number of reasons.

“One is travel. Both international and national. Second is in some of our sports leagues both adult and youth leagues. The third is among our places of worship.,” said Mayor Mark Boughton.

Classes start on Sept. 8.