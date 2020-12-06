Foxwoods Resort Casino reopens Fox Tower Casino and in-restaurant dining

Connecticut's official Phase 2 of reopening is June 17. Foxwoods initially reopened its doors on June 1.

LEDYARD, Conn. — After reopening its doors on June 1, Foxwoods Resort Casino announced on Friday it will be expanding its reopening to Fox Tower Casino, six in-restaurant dining outlets, and Monza World-Class Karting. It will also be offering more hotel capacity and a new drive-in movie theater experience.

The resort will also welcome back close to 2,000 direct team members after temporarily laying off a majority of their staff back in early May.

“Since welcoming everyone back to the resort, we could not be more pleased with business levels as well as guest and team member adherence to our new safety protocols,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ Interim CEO & SVP of Resort Operations. “As we look to the future, we’re excited to continue to build on this momentum to both allow us to bring back additional employees and offer our guests more of the experiences they’ve come to know and love at The Wonder of it All.”

The casino implemented new safety protocols and operating procedures to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 for guests and its staff. Before entering the casino you’ll have your temperature taken. If your temperature is higher than 100.4, you’ll be asked to leave. You’ll also be required to wear a mask at all times.

Here are the new additions to the resorts reopening plan:

The Fox Tower Casino is now open Friday-Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. for slots and electronic table games. This ensures sufficient room for guests and team members to maintain appropriate social distancing while on the gaming floor. Additionally, table games are available in Great Cedar Casino on Saturday - Sunday from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods has over 30 stores open – including American Eagle, Banana Republic, Coach, Nike, Old Navy and more – with additional stores slated to open over the next few weeks.

| This weekend, additional Grab & Go options will be available from 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar begins today and Scorpion Bar on Saturday. Monday, June 15 | Grand Pequot Tower hotel availability will be increased to meet increased demand.

| Monza World-Class Karting will reopen to the public from 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. with new safety protocols in place. The full list of protocols are available online but include: mandatory face masks, head socks and temperature checks for all guests; the use of Monza’s UV helmet sanitizer to disinfect helmets after each use; the disinfecting of all touch points on the karts after every use; limited group size with a maximum of five guests; social distancing markers in all waiting and queue areas; and guidelines in the room for new-customer briefings. Wednesday, June 17 | Select restaurants will open at 50% capacity for in-restaurant dining with strict guidelines in place for physical distancing and disinfecting. These restaurants include David Burke Prime , Guy Fieri’s Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar, Scorpion Bar, Sugar Factory and Veranda Cafe.

| California Pizza Kitchen reopens for in-restaurant dining. Thursday, July 2 | Foxwoods will offer A Night Out at the Drive-In on the flat lot at the intersection of Route 2 and Foxwoods Blvd. Movies will be shown every Thursday-Sunday throughout July and August, and every Friday-Sunday in September and October. Price is $35 per car, and refreshments will be available for purchase.