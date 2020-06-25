Watch Live at 4 pm: Governor Lamont provides update on CT COVID-19 response

Lamont and the Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona are expected to discuss students returning back to school.

HARTFORD, Conn — Governor Lamont will hold his daily press briefing Thursday at 4 pm.

The Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona will join the governor.

FOX61 spoke with Cardona Wednesday while he was with Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz at a summer meals distribution event.

Cardona was asked about what he thinks the school year will look for in the upcoming fall.

"Connecticut has been leading the pack in taking all those precautionary measures seriously and as a result, we are doing pretty well that could lead to more confidence into the fall reopening that brings students back in – there's no replacement for this," said Cardona. "I want to make sure whenever possible we can get students back to school but we want to do that in a safe way."

Connecticut began Phase 2 on June 17 reopening many of its businesses like movie theaters and bowling alleys. Lamont has said Connecticut is part of a small group of states trending in the right direction regarding COVID-19 statistics.

In an effort to keep COVID-19 cases down, Lamont joined Governors Andrew Cuomo and Phil Murphy in implementing a travel advisory for travelers from high infection states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

As of Wednesday, there are now 124 people in the hospital for COVID-19, which is down 14 people from Tuesday. Connecticut has 45, 913 people confirmed to have the virus and 4,287 deaths.

The state has also reached another milestone in regards to the virus. Connecticut now has performed over 400,000 tests.