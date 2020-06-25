Grant program to make AmeriCorps volunteers available to Connecticut non-profits

He is joined by The Alliance, Foodshare, Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and Serve Connecticut officials.

Governor Ned Lamont is holding a news briefing to make an announcement regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s community of nonprofit organizations.

He is be joined by

Gian-Carl Casa, CEO of the Alliance

Jason Jakubowski, President of Foodshare

Jay Williams, CEO of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving

Jacqueline Johnson, Executive Director of Serve Connecticut; and others.

The briefing is being held at Foodshare; 450 Woodland Avenue, Bloomfield.

Jason Jakubowski announced during the briefing that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Connecticut residents have been signed up for SNAP benefits than in all of 2019.

On Wednesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a regional quarantine to outside travelers.

People traveling from states with higher COVID-19 infection rates must quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Lamont said that the advisory for travelers is "strong" but will be enforced on a voluntary basis. Connecticut residents traveling back from a high infection area will also be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Visitors from states over a set infection rate of 10% will have to quarantine, Cuomo said. As of Wednesday, states over the threshold were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas.

Travelers heading from Bradley to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas will come back to Connecticut with an extra ticket to 14 days in quarantine.

Governor Lamont joined a news conference with New York and New Jersey Governors Andrew Cuomo and Chris Murphy. They say they don't want the progress we've had the last few months to go to waste. Governor Lamont taking to Facebook to ask people to keep the trend in our state moving in the right direction.