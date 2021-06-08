Hartford County reaches CDC's 'high' COVID-19 transmission rate threshold

This is the second county in the state to receive such a designation from the CDC in two days.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) listed Hartford County as an area of "high" community transmission on Friday.

This is the second county in the state to receive such a designation from the CDC in two days.

The CDC classifies substantial transmission as 50 to 99.99 total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Moderate transmission is anywhere from 10 to 49.99 cases per 100,000 persons.

CDC guidelines recommend anyone in an area that is listed as substantial or higher should wear a mask inside regardless if one has been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order on Thursday that provides state municipalities the option of requiring masks to be worn indoor public places even if people are fully vaccinated.

"Regardless of what category we're in, at this point everyone should wear a mask indoors when they're around other people," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. "If you haven't gotten vaccinated, do your part to put this pandemic behind us and get vaccinated this weekend."

In Connecticut, residents who are unvaccinated are still required to wear masks in public spaces like stores and public transportation.

The mayor of New Haven earlier Friday announced the city will return to a mask mandate starting on Monday, August 9 at 12:01 a.m.

"I've been quite clear that we're going to use every tool we can to keep residents safe," said Mayor Justin Elicker at a press conference Friday morning. "Yesterday the governor gave us that authority, were looking at the governor's order – I think it's pretty safe to say that later today we'll be implementing a mask mandate across the city."

Governor Ned Lamont's office released the most recent COVID-19 statistics for Connecticut showing a high positivity rate and an increase in hospitalizations.

There were 20,772 tests reported administered and 731 came back positive, yielding a positivity rate of 3.52%.

Hospitalizations have increased by almost 20 patients since Thursday. There are now 174 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

