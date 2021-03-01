Hartford rolls out new program to help parents, students

The city is partnering with Hartford Public Schools and several community organizations to offer in-person learning hub locations for grades K-3.

HARTFORD, Conn — The new year is bringing new changes to learning models in school districts across the state. Several public schools like those in New Haven, Waterbury, and New Britain are set to pick back up with remote learning on Monday, but they are planning a return to hybrid learning on Jan. 19.

In a statement, Waterbury Public Schools Superintendent Verna Ruffin stressed, "The date of return will rely heavily on local health trends and the guidance we receive from the city’s Department of Public Health."

"Is it stressful? Absolutely, because there's times where she don't want to log on. She's three. How am I going to force her to log on?" said

Jessica Torres of New Britain, who has a daughter in Pre-K at Gaffney Elementary and a son who goes to E.C. Goodwin Technical High School.

She said she is looking forward to the return to hybrid learning because it's a lot easier for parents to manage.

"Knowing that there's a break where they're being staggered and for cleanliness of the school and the staff, but to go completely virtual is a struggle, but to go completely in person you're just rolling that dice," said Torres.

In Hartford, a new program is rolling out this month that will provide support for parents juggling work and their child's at-home education.

The city is partnering with Hartford Public Schools and several community organizations to offer in-person learning hub locations for grades K-3. One of the partnering organizations is the Community Renewal Team.

"And it's for those kids who they're either in hybrid or remote only status right now but their family's in a situation where mom and dad need to get out to get to work. They're not going to be able to stay home and watch the children during the day," said Jason Black with CRT.

Black also said classroom sizes will be limited and proper safety protocols will be followed.

"There will be separate classrooms for the children throughout the day where they will have access to their school-based curriculum. They'll bring their own equipment if they have their own Chromebook or laptop that they'll bring with them, but they'll be set up in classrooms," said Black.

Children eligible for the program must be a resident of Hartford and have a working parent or caregiver that meets low to moderate income requirements.

Locations and contact information include:

Boys & Girls Club:

« Northwest Boys & Girls Club at 1 Nahum Drive, Hartford OR Southwest Boys & Girls Club at 1 Chandler Street, Hartford OR Trinity College Boys & Girls Club at 1500 Broad Street, Hartford

« CONTACT: Joseph Bumpers at jbumpers@bgchartford.org or (860) 995-1834

Catholic Charities:

« Institute for the Hispanic Family 45 Wadsworth Street, Hartford

« CONTACT: Joel Cruz at (860) 527-1124 ext. 244 or jcruz@ccaoh.org

Community Renewal Team:

« Ritter Child Development Center 555 Windsor Street, Hartford

« CONTACT: Leslie Giordano at (860) 560-5461 ext.231 or paguadal@crtct.org

YMCA of Greater Hartford:

« Wilson-Gray YMCA Youth and Family Center at 444 Albany Avenue, Hartford

« CONTACT: Melody Santiago at (860) 241-9622 ext.117 or wgsacc@ghymca.org

YWCA Hartford Region:

« 135 Broad Street, Hartford

« CONTACT: Dana Sears at (860) 525-1163 ext. 137