Inmate dies due to COVID-19 complications

The Department of Corrections says the man died on Tuesday. This is the 13th inmate to die due to the virus.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Correction (DOC) has reported another inmate has died due to COVID-19.

The man was taken from the MacDougall-Walker Medical Isolation Unit to an outside hospital for treatment on December 15 and succumbed to his illness on the morning of December 22.

The DOC says the identity of the 69-year-old man will not be released due to medical privacy laws. The inmate last entered the state's correctional system in October of 2015. He was serving a 12-year-old sentence for sexual assault in the first degree and injury or risk to a minor. His maximum release date was in April 2027 and was not eligible for parole until April 2021.

“I would be lying if I said that hearing this bad news was not disheartening, but it only strengthens my resolve to continue the Agency’s fight to combat the spread of this virus,” said Commissioner Designate Angel Quiros. “My condolences go out to his family."