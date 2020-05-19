Watch @ 4pm: Lamont to hold daily briefing

State set to partially reopen businesses on Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn — Today at 4:00 p.m., Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing to provide updates on the State of Connecticut’s coronavirus response efforts.

He will be joined by Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under the Trump administration; and Ezekiel Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Earlier in the day, he announced that the partnership between the state and the Dalio Foundation to fund educational initiatives had been dissolved.

On Monday, Lamont Hair said salons and barbershops will no longer be part of Connecticut's initial planned reopening date on Wednesday. Lamont and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Monday the two states will align their plans and allow hair cutters to reopen sometime in early June. Lamont said the decision come after extensive discussions with shop owners and employees.

Governor Lamont apologized to the businesses that were "all set and ready to go on May 20th," and asked for more a little more time to get their peers "up and operating."

Restaurants, museums, and retail stores will be able to reopen on Wednesday provided they adhere to state guidelines. Restaurants will only be able to serve outside seating.