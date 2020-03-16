Mashantucket Pequot, Mohegan Tribal Nations, and Lamont administration agree to close due to COVID-19 prevention efforts

The casinos are set to close March 17 at 8 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Lamont Administration, Mashantucket Pequot, and Mohegan Tribal Nations agreed Monday night to shut down the casinos for two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The casinos will be March 17 at 8 p.m. to the public and remain close for two weeks.

“This is an important cooperative agreement between sovereign nations and the State of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “We all share the same goal toward ensuring our residents are safe and keeping public health at the top of our minds during this public health emergency. I applaud the tribes for their collaboration and partnership.”

This is the first time both Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos will be closed.

“This is a humbling reflection on the ongoing public health crisis and it is the right decision,” Butler said. “Our concern is for health and safety of the community and of the public. The coronavirus is a threat to each and every one of us, and we believe shutting our doors will keep our visitors, employees and the public more safe.”