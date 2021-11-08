Middletown requiring town employees to get weekly COVID-19 tests if unvaccinated

Mayor Ben Florsheim made the announcement Wednesday evening.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn — As Connecticut continues to see a rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations and cases, the town of Middletown has decided to require all town employees who are unvaccinated for the virus to get weekly tests.

Mayor Ben Florsheim made the announcement Wednesday evening. The policy began on August 7 and will run until further notice, says Florsheim. Town employees who are unvaccinated must produce the test results to their immediate supervisor.

Florsheim said all town employees are "strongly encouraged" to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and unvaccinated employees will use their own time if they need to quarantine due to the virus.

“The best prevention for COVID-19 is a vaccine. All city employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated if they have not been vaccinated already. If an employee has not been fully vaccinated but would like to do so, they can contact the City’s Health Department for guidance," said Florsheim. The City of Middletown’s COVID-19 policy is made in consultation with local public health officials, who are up-to-date on the latest guidance from the CDC. The policy is vetted to make sure it complies with local, state, and national laws."

Florsheim added, "The spirit and intent of the policy is to keep everyone, employees, their friends and families, and the public as safe as possible. The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us all how truly interconnected we are. Each individual’s action has ramifications beyond just their own well-being. I hope all City of Middletown employees, and everyone in the community, will do everything they can to keep people as safe as possible, so we can all enjoy life and work toward a better future.”

Middletown City Hall was closed last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Town employees returned to the office on August 9. Florsheim said employees along with members of the public must wear masks inside city-owned buildings regardless of their vaccination status.

---

