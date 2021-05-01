Mistake allows CT private school employees access to vaccine

The head of the school said 11 employees received shots before the school was notified on Dec. 29 that it had been added to the vaccination list by mistake.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Employees at a private school in New London received COVID-19 vaccinations after they were mistakenly identified as eligible for shots meant only for health care workers and those in nursing homes.

Mark Fader is the head of the Williams School. He says he was notified late last month that his school had been classified by the state as part of a “critical infrastructure group,” eligible to be part of the first group of state residents to receive the vaccine.