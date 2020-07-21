3 workers at Mohegan Sun test positive for COVID-19

The first tested positive on July 5.

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Three employees at Mohegan Sun have tested postive for the COVID-19 virus according to officials.

One employee tested positive on July 5. The casino then told the workers who had worked in close contact with that person to self quarantine. Since that time two more workers have tested positive.

A statement from Mohegan Sun President & General Manager, Jeff Hamilton said:

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our number one priority.

There are no reported active cases of coronavirus from team members.

On July 5th, a Mohegan Sun team member tested positive and we immediately implemented our previously established protocols for testing, contact tracing and isolating. All team members who were determined to be in close contact with the individual who tested positive were told to immediately self-quarantine. There were two additional positive cases identified through these procedures.

All impacted team members were paid for lost time.

We continue to closely follow health and safety guidelines from the Mohegan Tribal Health Department as well as local, state and federal health authorities.”

Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods worked together on a reopening plan prior to June 1, which involved several safety precautions that will make the experience at the casino different than visitors are used to.

State leaders raised concerns at the time of the reopening.

Both casinos have thermal temperature scans before you walk into the casino, as well as hand sanitizer and wipes available for use.

As for the games, not all of the slot machines are open at the same time. The casinos say that's because they are promoting social distancing. At the tables, there will be plexiglass separating the player and the dealer.

Both casinos will be operating at limited capacity as well.