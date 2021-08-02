More snow, more business in Canton

Skiing is the one thing families can do that they can do outside and do together safely.

CANTON, Connecticut — With a flurry of snow storms rolling through Connecticut in the past few weeks, some people might lament at all the sliding around and shoveling but, in Canton, there is simply celebration.

“Every single day is like a Saturday,” said Steve Unwin the owner of Fatty’s, a ski and snowboard shop that has been on Route 44 for 30 years. Unwin noted that the pandemic has played a role in their uptick in business as well. “Basically, because it (Skiing) is the one thing families can do that they can do outside and do together safely.”

Skis, boots, and gear sales are all up this season at Fatty’s and new snowfall always helps Unwin added, “everyone knows we can ski well into March and the best skiing of the year is in February and March and when we get set up with a few storms like this everyone has expectations – it’s gonna keep us going.”