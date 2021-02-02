A winter storm brings joy to the slopes of CT

Lift lines were longer for a Tuesday – full of school kids and adults happy to make fresh tracks in the new snow

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Smiles were easy to detect, even under the masks of the skiers at Ski Sundown.

The reason? On Groundhog’s Day, skiers woke up to 14 new inches of snow at the New Hartford ski area, the biggest bounty of the season. “This is a great sight and I think Winter is here,” said Sundown owner Bob Switzgable.

He added that natural snow always makes a difference for Sundown’s business. “More people always come when there is snow in their backyard, that’s for sure,” Switzgable said.

Lift lines were longer for a Tuesday – full of school kids and adults happy to make fresh tracks in the new snow.

Scott Holmes, a snowboarder from New Hartford said, “Having the (new) snow really makes a big difference.”