New Haven schools prepare for 'limited return' of hybrid learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Superintendent of Schools Dr. Iline P. Tracey announced preparation is in process for a limited return of students to a hybrid learning model beginning January 19, 2021.

Based on the analysis of the ventilation system, both West Rock and Quinnipac will not be reopening according to the City's Department of Public Health and the City's building inspector. At this time, no decision has been made on when the students will return.