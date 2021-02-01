New Haven schools prepare for 'limited return' of hybrid learning

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Superintendent of Schools Dr. Iline P. Tracey announced preparation is in process for a limited return of students to a hybrid learning model beginning January 19, 2021.
Groups that will be returning to in-person learning include the following:
- Students in Pre-K through 5th Grade
- Specialized special education classroom
- Students participating in the New Arrivals program at Fair Haven and Barnard Schools
Based on the analysis of the ventilation system, both West Rock and Quinnipac will not be reopening according to the City's Department of Public Health and the City's building inspector. At this time, no decision has been made on when the students will return.
Dr. Tracey ensures work has been done to prepare for the safe return of students and staff.