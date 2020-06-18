Several New London parks to be closed to public for Recreation department's Summer Playground Programs

This ordinance will begin on June 23 and continue through August 14 during the weekdays. Three parks will be impacted.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — The City of New London announced on Thursday that three parks will be closed to the public for the Recreation department's Summer Playground Programs. The ordinance adheres to the state's guidelines of limit group size due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut began its Phase 2 of reopening Wednesday, loosening restrictions and allowing other businesses to open their doors.

The parks and spaces of Bates Woods Park, Nathan Hale Magnet School, and Harbor School will be closed form June 23 through August 14 on weekdays. July 3 will be excluded.

"With State guidelines and restrictions as to the group size and cleaning procedures, these closures will help keep our children safe at camp," said a New London city official in a written statement.

Residents are encouraged to use other parks that will be open parks and fields like Mahan Park, Toby May Park, Fulton Park, Bartlett Courts, Riverside Park, Caulkins, and Green Harbor.

Below are the hours that Bates Woods Park, Nathan Hale Magnet School, and Harbor Schoo will be closed:

Bates Woods Park (all fields, pavilions, parking lot, playground, etc.): Closed to the public 7:00 AM-5:00 PM

Harbor Elem School (all fields, playground, parking lot, etc.): Closed to the Public 7:00 AM3:00 PM

Nathan Hale Magnet School (all fields, playground, courts, etc.): Closed to the Public 8:30 AM3:00 PM