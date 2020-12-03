South Windsor resident being monitored for COVID-19

South Windsor public schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Town Manager Mike Maniscalco released a statement to the town of South Windsor, saying that they are monitoring a person who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The statement was also published on the South Windsor's Police Department's Facebook page.

Maniscalco first gave tips to residents to prevent the spread like saying wash your hands and sanitize commonly touched surfaces. He also assured residents that 80% of all people infected by Covid-19 get better on their own and residents over the age of 60 and/or medically impaired are most at risk.

South Windsor public schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns.