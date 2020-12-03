x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

coronavirus

South Windsor resident being monitored for COVID-19

South Windsor public schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Credit: South Windsor, CT - Government Page

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Town Manager Mike Maniscalco released a statement to the town of South Windsor, saying that they are monitoring a person who may have been exposed to COVID-19. 

The statement was also published on the South Windsor's Police Department's Facebook page. 

Maniscalco first gave tips to residents to prevent the spread like saying wash your hands and sanitize commonly touched surfaces. He also assured residents that 80% of all people infected by Covid-19 get better on their own and residents over the age of 60 and/or medically impaired are most at risk.

RELATED: Connecticut coronavirus update: Stratford officials deal with pediatric case

RELATED: Hartford schools will be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns

RELATED: A look inside the Meriden company developing a Coronavirus vaccine

South Windsor public schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns.  

You can get any updates on South Windsor by visiting them online or following them on Facebook.  