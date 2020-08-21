Two COVID-19 related deaths reported, CT's positivity rate rises just above 1%

The state saw an increase of 87 coronavirus cases from Thursday, bringing the total to 51,519. Hospitalizations increase by 7, bringing state total to 54.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Lamont provided an update Friday afternoon on Connecticut's COVID-19 response efforts.

According to the state's latest coronavirus numbers as of 4 p.m., the state saw an increase of 87 coronavirus cases from Thursday, bringing the total to 51,519.

The increase in cases also prompted Connecticut's infection rate to rise just above one percent -- at 1.2%.

Additionally, a total of 54 patients are being treated across the state, as hospitalizations increase by 7.

Gov. Lamont also reported that the state saw two COVID-related deaths.

7,518 tests were administered since Thursday. This week it was announced that the state has surpassed more than one million COVID-19 tests.

Connecticut is in the top 10 in the country for testing per capita.

He said considering the state’s COVID-19 data over the past few weeks and Connecticut’s schools are in the safe zone for reopening.

Hospitalizations have been on the upward tick this week. However, before Tuesday, Connecticut had reported seeing the lowest hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since March 20.