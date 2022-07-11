'Am thankful to be fully vaccinated' | Blumenthal tests positive for COVID-19

He said he is vaccinated and is not experiencing symptoms at this time. He added that he will be working remotely for this week.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on social media Monday.

The Democrat senator said he is fully vaccinated and boosted and that he is not experiencing symptoms at this time. He added that he will be working remotely for this week.

"I’m not experiencing symptoms & am thankful to be fully vaccinated & boosted," Blumenthal tweeted.

He is also continuing to encourage others to protect themselves and others from spreading the virus.

"If you haven’t gotten your shot or booster yet, make an appointment today!" Blumenthal added.

Blumenthal was overseas with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham last week to visit Ukraine. There, they meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

