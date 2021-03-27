CT DPH partners with Access Health CT to increase COVID-19 vaccine access

The two organizations announced they have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to help increase the access of the vaccine to vulnerable communities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Connecticut continues its push to vaccinate its population, the CT Department of Public Health (CT DPH) has partnered with Access Health CT to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two organizations announced they have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to help increase the access of the vaccine to vulnerable communities.

Access Health CT will change its current contract with Faneuil, Inc. to help call center services in turn to help the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line (VAAL).

They will also work with Grossman Solutions with outreach efforts to raise awareness and encourage people across CT to get vaccinated.

“Our continued goal is to ensure that every resident of Connecticut who wants a shot, gets a shot, especially our residents in underserved and vulnerable communities,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Gifford. “Access Health CT is a natural partner in this effort, with existing resources, infrastructure and experience in conducting outreach efforts in hard-to-reach, underserved communities. Access Health CT is also already a close partner with the State in operating an eligibility call center, and this MOA builds on that existing partnership. Soon, we will be able to deploy outreach workers to go door-to-door in our high SVI communities to talk directly with residents about the importance of vaccination, what to expect before during and after vaccination and to assist with information on available local clinics and access to transportation to those clinics.”

The CT DPH says the budget for the call center support is $5.3 million and the budget for outreach, which will include door-to-door canvassing with 10 municipalities is for a maximum of $2.9 million.

“As the COVID-19 public health emergency endures, Access Health CT continues to remain focused on the health and wellbeing of Connecticut residents,” said Chief Executive Officer at Access Health CT, James Michel. “This means getting the word out about the COVID-19 vaccine to communities statewide that need it most. Door-to-door canvassing along with other outreach efforts will help ensure Connecticut residents, especially those hard to reach communities have vaccination facts and resources to enable them to make informed choices about their health.”

Recently, Gov. Ned Lamont announced residents 16-years or older will be eligible for the vaccine starting on April 1. Connecticut remains among the top states in the country in terms of vaccinations distributed, with 31.1% of its population getting one dose.

In context, the national average is 25.7% and Connecticut only trails behind New Mexico (33.7) and Alaska (31.9).

As of Thursday, Connecticut has distributed 1,680,671 total doses with 80% of its 75 years and older population being vaccinated.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.