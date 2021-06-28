First 'Rock the Shot' dedicated vaccine clinic scheduled for July 2

The first residents to get vaccinated at the clinic will win Luke Bryan tickets. Eleven more Rock the Shot clinics will also be held at dates to be announced.

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. — The first dedicated "Rock the Shot" vaccine has been announced in Connecticut as an incentive to get unvaccinated CT residents the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CT Department of Public Health made the announcement on Monday, saying the first of these 12 clinics will be held on Friday, July 2 at the Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs.

The clinic will begin at 5 p.m. and run through 7 p.m. The first 24 people to get their shot at this clinic will each win a pair of Luke Bryan tickets for his upcoming concert at the Xfinity Theater on July 16.

Those who do not win the tickets will be able to win other incentives and entered into the statewide drawing for premium concert tickets for artists like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Florida Georgia Line.

Already vaccinated?

Residents who are already vaccinated can enter the drawing for premium tickets. All residents who enter must be 18-years or older and have at least one dose of the vaccine.

The next drawing for premium tickets is scheduled for July 8. Residents who enter could win tickets for the Jonas Brothers, Luke Bryan, and Lil Baby. The deadline to enter this drawing is Tuesday, July 6.

For more on Rock the Shot info, click here.

The city of Hartford has also launched its own incentive program to get more residents vaccinated.

Residents of the capital city who get vaccinated on Thursday, July 1 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the health department on 131 Coventry Street could win a $1,000 debit card or one of five separate packs of four season passes to Six Flags.

As of June 24, Connecticut has reported that 2,033,271 residents have been fully vaccinated. The state has also administered 2,244,254 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

---

