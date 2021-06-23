Hartford announces $1,000, Six Flags season passes as vaccine incentives

Eligible residents can win the prizes if they are vaccinated at one of the upcoming clinics held by the health department

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's vaccination rate is high, but the City of Hartford is pushing to help get their rate higher.

Today, the city announced that residents will be eligible for a $1,000 debit card or one of five separate packs of four season passes to Six Flags if they get vaccinated at an upcoming health department clinic.

The first clinic will be this Sunday, June 27th between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the Cronin Park soccer field, 490 Granby Street.

The second clinic will be on Thursday, July 1st between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. at the health department offices at 131 Coventry Street.

If you cannot make these clinics, the city said they may add additional clinics that will also be eligible for these incentives, depending on demand.

Winners of the incentives will be drawn in early July after this round of clinics.

Residents who want or need a free ride to either of the clinics can schedule them by calling 311. Residents will also need to show identification with a Hartford address or a piece of mail with a Hartford address at one of the clinics.

Today's COVID-19 update in Connecticut:



➡️8,242 tests were administered and 45 came back positive (0.55% rate)

➡️35 patients are currently hospitalized (increase of 1)

➡️There have been 2 additional deaths



Read today's full report: https://t.co/ZFYhatgRxk pic.twitter.com/ZQxKGdQ4E3 — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 22, 2021

“You should get vaccinated to protect your family and friends from this virus, especially now that experts believe the Delta variant is more contagious and much more likely to put you in a hospital,” said Mayor Luke Bronin. “But if you’re a Hartford resident, come down to one of these clinics and in addition to protecting yourself, you could get a $1,000 debit card or a pack of season passes to Six Flags. If you’ve been waiting to get your vaccine, you’re not going to find a better opportunity than this.”

Governor Ned Lamont's office released Connecticut's COVID-19 vaccination rates on June 17 showing almost 2 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Of those residents, 18 and older, 78% have been vaccinated.

More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

The Biden administration is releasing the new data Tuesday showing it expects to reach 70% of Americans age 27 or older with at least one shot by the July 4 holiday. A White House official said it is now redoubling its focus on vaccinating younger Americans age 18-26, who have proved to be least likely to get a vaccine when it's available for them.

