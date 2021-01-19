Hartford Healthcare workers receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose

The second dose of the vaccine means the group of healthcare works will be fully immunized against COVID-19.

HARTFORD, Conn — Hartford healthcare workers will receive their second dose of the covid-19 vaccine today as the state continues to roll out phase 1B vaccinations.

The second dose of the vaccine means the group of healthcare works will be fully immunized against COVID-19.

State officials say they are confident they will continue to receive the second dose of the vaccine on time for those vaccinated with only one dose at this time.

But they do need to see an increased supply of the initial doses in order to meet demand as we progress more into phase 1B which includes many more people.

The phase also includes people who are 65 and older.

Anyone between the ages of 16-64 with a CDC co-morbidity

Individuals and staff in congregate settings

Frontline essential workers

At this time you cannot make an appointment. Only if you are 75 years old or older.