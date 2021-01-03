Enfield, Trinity Health of New England partner to open mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Johnson Memorial Hospital staff will significantly increase the daily number of doses the hospital can provide, approximately 640 per day.

HARTFORD, Conn — Trinity Health of New England announced a joint initiative with the Town of Enfield to open up a mass vaccination clinic on March 1.

The new site will be run by Johnson Memorial Hospital staff, where they will significantly increase the daily number of doses the hospital can provide, officials say.

In fact, upwards of 640 individuals can expect to receive doses of the vaccine per day, pending availability.

The site is located at 124 North Main Street in Enfield.

The clinic opens just in time for the next phase of Connecticut's vaccine rollout, which includes hundreds of thousands more eligible people.

On Monday, teachers, childcare professionals, and everyone ages 55 and up became eligible for inoculations. Those meeting that criteria can start booking appointments and getting shots today.

With only 130,000 doses of the vaccine coming into the state every day, leaders are urging patience.

Officials said in a statement, "Age is one of the strongest factors contributing to COVID-19 deaths, with 96 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut occurring in people over the age of 55."

The planned schedule is as follows: