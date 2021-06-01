Sen. Blumenthal to hold roundtable with CT health directors regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Connecticut is still in phase 1A which includes health care personnel, people who live in long-term care facilities, and medical first responders

HARTFORD, Conn — State lawmakers and health experts are continuing to lay out plans to get COVID-19 vaccines distributed to residents.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is hosting a virtual roundtable with health directors from across the state this morning to discuss plans for a quick and effective distribution of these vaccines.

The state vaccine advisory board met yesterday to lay out what comes next in terms of distribution.

Connecticut is still in phase 1A which means health care personnel, people who live in long-term care facilities, and medical first responders all have access to the vaccines.

Now, the focus turns to phase 1B which could start this month according to the advisory group.

The proposed plan that was discussed for 1B would include people 75 and older and frontline essential workers.

There were also discussions about congregate settings and which staff members and residents from those facilities should be included in 1B.

And there was also talk about adding public works, water and wastewater, food service, and sanitation workers to phase 1B as well.

As of this point, the state has received about 170,000 first doses of the vaccine and 44,000 additional doses will be arriving this week.