Vernon brings vaccine to homebound residents

A mobile vaccination clinic was held at the Vernon villages, a congregate setting with more than 200 residents.

VERNON, Conn. — The town of Vernon is working to get the COVID-19 vaccines to those who can’t leave their houses and get them.



Getting the COVID-19 vaccine to some of the town’s most vulnerable population has been a priority for Vernon. So on Tuesday, they held a mobile vaccination clinic at the Vernon Villages, a congregate setting with more than 200 residents.



“We identified Vernon Village because of the number of homebound residents, as well as those who are age-eligible living with comorbidities," said Lt. William Meier of Vernon Police. "We’re reaching out to the most vulnerable that’s been our focus since the start. We focused on reaching those who are vulnerable and breaking down barriers for those who struggle with transportation, and those who are having trouble accessing the vaccine we want to bring it to them."

HAPPENING NOW: Town of Vernon holding mobile vaccination clinic at Vernon Villages. They’re even going door to door, vaccinating residents who are eligible but can’t get out to get it. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/s1fNHjb5Qj — Ashley Afonso (@AshleyAfonso) March 9, 2021

Officials said they tried calling residents to get them to sign up ahead of time, and also went door-to-door, handing out flyers letting residents know that the vaccine was available through the afternoon.



For residents who couldn’t leave their homes, health care professionals did a house-call.



“What we figured is they’re 55 and older so they’re all eligible, we just reached out to the management and said if you spread the word and pull your residence get us a number and will come in with the vaccine,” said Marty Sitler, director of the Vernon Parks & Rec.



This is the first time that the town of Vernon has held a clinic like this one but they plan to do more in the future.

If you’re a Vernon resident and looking to get vaccinated you can always call Vernon’s vaccine hotline and make an appointment.

