Visitor restrictions implemented for Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London

The restrictions are in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in southeastern Connecticut. The restrictions go into effect on October 5 at 6 PM.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the southeastern part of Connecticut, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital has announced new restrictions for visitors.

On October 5, a spokeswoman for the hospital said New London County has seen a 267 percent increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. There were 152 cases alone were reported across the county on October 2.

L+M Hospital decided to restrict visitation except under "extenuating circumstances." The restrictions will go into effect on October 5 at 6 PM.

"Rare exceptions to this policy may be made at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team and we will do our best to accommodate exceptions where possible, but our first priority is to protect the health of our patients, visitors, and staff," said the hospital in a written statement.

The policies are said to be the same that were implemented during the initial COVID-19 outbreak in March.

Below is a list of visitor expectations that can be made:

maternity patients

Children who are with patients

patients for who end-of-life is imminent

NICU patients

Patients with altered mental state or developmental delays

“We are committed to keeping you safe and comfortable when you come to us for care,” said Patrick Green, president, and CEO of L+M. “We know that limiting visitors is not ideal, but it helps reduce the risk of exposure to patients and staff.”

”It is imperative that we remain vigilant with the tactics that are proven to prevent spread at home, in the community, and in the workplace," said Green. "We are all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene does have an impact on the spread of the virus."