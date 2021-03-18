While businesses prepare for loosening of restrictions, Hartford mayor offers safety reminders

For restaurants, as well as stores, gyms, and more, the loosening of restrictions means no more limit on capacity.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut is preparing to roll back some COVID-19 restrictions on March 19th. It comes just about a year after restrictions were first placed on businesses.

"I got a call saying they were shutting us down and it was like somebody just sucks the life out of you, like what does the future hold," said Jordan Dikegoros reflecting on this time last year. He's the owner of J Restaurant and Bar in Hartford.

For restaurants, as well as stores, gyms, and more, the loosening of restrictions means no more limit on capacity. However, masks, social distancing, and disinfecting protocols aren't going anywhere.

"While there is light at the end of the tunnel, we cannot let down our guard. We are still responsible for the course of this pandemic," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin held a news conference Wednesday to look forward to another step toward fully reopening, but also to look back at how we got to this point.

"On St. Patrick's Day, it's worth remembering that progress is not because of luck. It's because of the work our whole community has done to keep one another safe," added Bronin.

While he says the city will continue to enforce rules and regulations, it's also doing what it can to keep the spread of COVID-19 low and consumer confidence high, through vaccination efforts, contacting tracing, and testing.

"Don't forget about the importance of testing, even as we talk so much of the importance of the vaccination effort at this stage in the game," said Mayor Bronin.

Restaurant owners are concerned that even with no capacity limits they still won't be at 100% because of social distancing. Dikegoros says he'll continue to depend on his outdoor space.

"We're not changing our business plan. We're going to keep with the COVID-19 protocols even going forward. I think people are very skeptical of the 100% anything so we're going to do what's worked for us," he said.

Other business owners in Hartford say they are already starting to notice a difference in business, and hope it only gets better from here.

"Right now, people are starting to buy, I've seen that in the last two weeks it's picked up in the last two weeks," said Shevdatt Sharma, owner of Shev's Quality Wear in Hartford.

Friday also marks the next phase of vaccine eligibility, which officials believe will also help move the city forward.

--------------------

