Yale-New Haven Hospital to restrict visitors due to rising COVID-19 numbers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale-New Haven Hospital announced Tuesday morning that due to the increasing concern regarding the community spread of COVID-19, they will be limiting visitor access to patients at their hospital and out-patient facilities.
The hospital laid out new restrictions and requirements for staff and visitors:
- There is no visitation to hospitalized patients due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19. Rare exceptions to this policy may be made at the discretion of the patient’s clinical team.
- Among the visitor exceptions that can be made will be for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with disabilities, such as altered mental status; physical, intellectual or cognitive disabilities; communication barriers; or behavioral concerns.
- The hospital encourages visitors to remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including Skype, FaceTime and/or phone.
- All visitors who do enter the hospital will be screened for evidence of illness by the staff at the front desk. Should questions arise, front desk staff will contact clinical leadership for guidance.
- Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital; this is without exception.